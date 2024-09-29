Sign up
Photo 2227
native dragonfly
they are everywhere just now
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
5
6
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
dragonfly
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
Lesley
ace
Oh wow! The beautiful detail.. big fav
September 30th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Stunning detailed capture...perfection!
September 30th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Looks like he has been dipped in gold.
September 30th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Does look golden. Wonderful details. Dragonflies are really interesting creatures
September 30th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Superb fine detail
September 30th, 2024
