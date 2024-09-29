Previous
native dragonfly by koalagardens
native dragonfly

they are everywhere just now
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Lesley ace
Oh wow! The beautiful detail.. big fav
September 30th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Stunning detailed capture...perfection!
September 30th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Looks like he has been dipped in gold.
September 30th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Does look golden. Wonderful details. Dragonflies are really interesting creatures
September 30th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Superb fine detail
September 30th, 2024  
