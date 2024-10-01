Sign up
Photo 2229
berries are ripening
I posted the native blueberry lily flowers recently - here are some of the fruit and that colour is true
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
6
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
5912
photos
237
followers
240
following
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
3rd October 2024 8:26am
Tags
native
,
australia
,
lily
,
conservation
,
dianella
gloria jones
ace
What great shade of blue and nice focus.
October 4th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful colour ! great shot ! fav
October 4th, 2024
Pat
Aren’t they lovely, they look almost false!
Great colour combinations in this.
October 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Such a pretty shade of purple! Lovely shot.
October 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great photo… really incredible berries
October 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
What an amazing colour!
October 4th, 2024
Great colour combinations in this.