berries are ripening by koalagardens
Photo 2229

berries are ripening

I posted the native blueberry lily flowers recently - here are some of the fruit and that colour is true
1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
gloria jones ace
What great shade of blue and nice focus.
October 4th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful colour ! great shot ! fav
October 4th, 2024  
Pat
Aren’t they lovely, they look almost false!
Great colour combinations in this.
October 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Such a pretty shade of purple! Lovely shot.
October 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great photo… really incredible berries
October 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
What an amazing colour!
October 4th, 2024  
