Photo 2230
Dianella
there are hundreds of the blueberry lily fruit setting now - but they are tiny. the biggest ones there are the size of a small blueberry.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
conservation
,
bush tucker
,
dianella
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
October 6th, 2024
