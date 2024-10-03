Previous
seeing double? by koalagardens
seeing double?

2 completely different species of snake - the little green tree snake nests in this box, and the coast carpet python is sunning on top. Neither seem to be bothered by the other.
3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
