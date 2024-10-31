Sign up
Previous
Photo 2259
Wonga Pigeon
I might try and capture some of the beautiful birdlife on the property during Nov
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
31st October 2024 8:27am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
pigeon
,
wonga
,
wildandfree
,
ndao28
Sue Cooper
ace
That's absolutely stunning KG. I've never heard of or seen a photo of this bird and between the four of you, my 365 friends in Australia, you post a lot of pictures of birds. Fav.
November 3rd, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@susiemc
I really noticed when in Europe that I saw very little bird life, while here, if I stop for a moment and think of what I can hear, I would be hearing a dozen or more different birds at any particular time. I must not take them for granted.
November 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a stunner , I had never heard or seen this pigeon before! Such a sweet head and fab. underbody feathers ! - looking forward to see more of your bird life - fav
November 3rd, 2024
