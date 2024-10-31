Previous
Wonga Pigeon by koalagardens
Photo 2259

Wonga Pigeon

I might try and capture some of the beautiful birdlife on the property during Nov
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
618% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
That's absolutely stunning KG. I've never heard of or seen a photo of this bird and between the four of you, my 365 friends in Australia, you post a lot of pictures of birds. Fav.
November 3rd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@susiemc I really noticed when in Europe that I saw very little bird life, while here, if I stop for a moment and think of what I can hear, I would be hearing a dozen or more different birds at any particular time. I must not take them for granted.
November 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a stunner , I had never heard or seen this pigeon before! Such a sweet head and fab. underbody feathers ! - looking forward to see more of your bird life - fav
November 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise