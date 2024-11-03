Previous
bud progression by koalagardens
Photo 2262

bud progression

I will post a photo every week or two as this flower head develops. So far it's about 3 metres tall
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
619% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice POV on this plant!
November 5th, 2024  
Wendy ace
I look forward to seeing this :-)
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise