Previous
Photo 2267
a single bud of beauty
rose bud with nasturtiums in the background
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
4
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
flower
,
australia
,
rose
,
garden
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous photo….
November 13th, 2024
jo
ace
Lovely, especially on black.
November 13th, 2024
haskar
ace
Lovely shot and bright colour on the backgroung.
November 13th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It itself is so gorgeous and the nasturtiums provided gorgeous colours for the backdrop..
November 13th, 2024
