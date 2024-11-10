Previous
raindrops on nasturtiums by koalagardens
Photo 2269

raindrops on nasturtiums

you can't beat the combination of water and flowers really
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
621% complete

Shutterbug ace
Wow! I love this capture. Beautiful colors, details, and composition.
November 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful image. The water droplets are surreal
November 16th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Beautifully captured
November 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Very true! Lovely image!
November 16th, 2024  
