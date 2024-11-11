Previous
morning sparkles by koalagardens
morning sparkles

I do love webs in the early morning - can you count how many here?
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
Awesome webs! I'd like to see the spider that wove those.
November 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So gorgeous!
November 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Amazing capture of multiple webs!
November 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a magnificent web. fav. I can see at least five. Community living.
November 16th, 2024  
