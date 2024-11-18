Previous
first buds on the flame tree by koalagardens
first buds on the flame tree

Still covered in leaves, but they will start to drop as the flower buds form - I can't wait to see how it shapes up this year as it hasn't grown a lot in height over the past year
KoalaGardens🐨

