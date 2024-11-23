Sign up
Previous
Photo 2281
Flame Tree buds
the first are even beginning to open, but there aren't many buds yet, all the leaves will drop when all the buds form up. can't wait to watch it as I planted this tree.
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
19th November 2024 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
australia
,
conservation
Zilli~
ace
Delightful. Can’t wait either :)
November 26th, 2024
Barb
ace
Marvelous capture with all the raindrops! Very beautiful!!
November 26th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
November 26th, 2024
