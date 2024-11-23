Previous
Flame Tree buds by koalagardens
Photo 2281

Flame Tree buds

the first are even beginning to open, but there aren't many buds yet, all the leaves will drop when all the buds form up. can't wait to watch it as I planted this tree.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Zilli~ ace
Delightful. Can’t wait either :)
November 26th, 2024  
Barb ace
Marvelous capture with all the raindrops! Very beautiful!!
November 26th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
November 26th, 2024  
