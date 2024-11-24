Previous
abundance by koalagardens
abundance

in some parts of the property I will see masses of dragonflies, they don't sit still often, or when they do they just blend in. occasionally one stands out.
24th November 2024

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Zilli~
Great close-up
November 28th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
In my garden it seems to take them a long time to find somewhere to settle but once they do they will often rest there for a while. I have even been able to run into the house and get my camera and still find them in the same place when I get back out.
November 28th, 2024  
