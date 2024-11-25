Sign up
Previous
Photo 2284
shake those tail feathers
fresh out of the bath
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
water
,
bird
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Maggiemae
ace
Beautiful tail feathers, that bird! Good that you captured this in the right light!
November 30th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah lovely capture. I love watching them bathe.
November 30th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely action shot.
November 30th, 2024
