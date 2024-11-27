Sign up
Previous
Photo 2286
the girls
the female superb fairy wrens can be hard to spot as they blend in so well, unlike the bright blue boys. they are still just lovely
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
26th November 2024 8:56am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wren
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Diana
ace
So cute with their tails up in the air, well spotted and captured.
December 2nd, 2024
