the girls by koalagardens
Photo 2286

the girls

the female superb fairy wrens can be hard to spot as they blend in so well, unlike the bright blue boys. they are still just lovely
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
So cute with their tails up in the air, well spotted and captured.
December 2nd, 2024  
