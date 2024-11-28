Previous
superb fairy wren by koalagardens
Photo 2287

superb fairy wren

a picture is not enough, their call sounds like little bells tinkling as they feed in family groups constantly warning each other of dangers and safety areas
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
626% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Terrific clarity, composition, bokeh
December 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact