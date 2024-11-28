Sign up
Previous
Photo 2287
superb fairy wren
a picture is not enough, their call sounds like little bells tinkling as they feed in family groups constantly warning each other of dangers and safety areas
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wren
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
gloria jones
ace
Terrific clarity, composition, bokeh
December 2nd, 2024
