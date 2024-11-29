Previous
breeding plumage by koalagardens
Photo 2288

breeding plumage

the male superb fairy wren. i've been photographing them all a fair bit as I've been working a lot out in this particular garden :)
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
