tiny but a predator by koalagardens
I was macabrely fascinated watching this tiny fair wren totally bash the caterpillar to mush on the concrete.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
they are so clever, lovely shot and timing.
December 4th, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow he did well didn't he. What a feast
December 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Survival tactics… clever little wren
December 4th, 2024  
