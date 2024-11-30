Sign up
Previous
Photo 2289
tiny but a predator
I was macabrely fascinated watching this tiny fair wren totally bash the caterpillar to mush on the concrete.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
caterpillar
,
conservation
,
wren
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Diana
ace
they are so clever, lovely shot and timing.
December 4th, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow he did well didn't he. What a feast
December 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Survival tactics… clever little wren
December 4th, 2024
