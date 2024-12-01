Sign up
Previous
Photo 2290
now so incy wincy
I'm going to photograph spiders and webs this month - this is a decent sized golden orb. there are more webs than usual across my riding paths just now and I must look a bit drunk weaving my way along trying to avoid them!
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
6032
photos
238
followers
244
following
627% complete
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
3466
2287
3467
2288
2289
3468
3469
2290
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
29th November 2024 10:25am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
spider
,
web
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Joanne Diochon
ace
Sounds like a fun and interesting month (although I admit I find Koalas cuter 😉).
December 4th, 2024
Michelle
I'm not afraid of spiders but I would be if I was in Australia!
December 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant capture on the web…
December 4th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Great close-up
December 4th, 2024
