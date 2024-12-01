now so incy wincy

Previous
I'm going to photograph spiders and webs this month - this is a decent sized golden orb. there are more webs than usual across my riding paths just now and I must look a bit drunk weaving my way along trying to avoid them!
1st December 2024

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Sounds like a fun and interesting month (although I admit I find Koalas cuter 😉).
December 4th, 2024  
Michelle
I'm not afraid of spiders but I would be if I was in Australia!
December 4th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant capture on the web…
December 4th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Great close-up
December 4th, 2024  
