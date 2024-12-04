Previous
isn't she lovely! by koalagardens
isn't she lovely!

golden orb in the morning light
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Diana ace
Wonderful light and bokeh, such a beautiful spider.
December 7th, 2024  
