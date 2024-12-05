Previous
and isn't he tiny! by koalagardens
and isn't he tiny!

yesterday was a female orb which are huge, and this is the male, about the size of a mosquito
KoalaGardens

Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh my what a titchy little male ! but the rather untidy web is beautifully bejewelled with raindrops ! fav
December 7th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely image
December 7th, 2024  
