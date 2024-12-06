Previous
natures beauty in design by koalagardens
natures beauty in design

stunning after some rain
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beverley ace
Like delicate lace work … how clever nature is.
You have some amazing webs… also lots of spiders. So beautiful to see.
December 9th, 2024  
