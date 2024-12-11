Sign up
Photo 2300
a fiery darter
I'm always mesmerised by dragonflies
11th December 2024
11th Dec 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
5
3
4
xtra
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
11th December 2024 8:48am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
insect
conservation
dragonfly
wildandfree
ndao29
gloria jones
ace
Very nice shot.
December 17th, 2024
Barb
ace
Magical capture!
December 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a beauty fav
December 17th, 2024
