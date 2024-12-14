Previous
half a flame by koalagardens
Photo 2303

half a flame

but it is going to keep going - once it is a full flame I hope it photographs well
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
630% complete

Sue Cooper ace
It looks stunning. Fav.
December 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
This is beautiful… flame orange
December 18th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful
December 18th, 2024  
