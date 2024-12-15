Sign up
Previous
Photo 2304
really budding up
doesn't look like asparagus now! a close up of a small part of the flower spike that is a good 4 metres tall
15th December 2024
15th Dec 24
1
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
6056
photos
237
followers
244
following
631% complete
2297
2298
2299
2300
2301
2302
2303
2304
2299
2300
2301
2302
3478
2303
2304
3479
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th December 2024 9:14am
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
agave
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful Fav
December 19th, 2024
