scarlet jezebel by koalagardens
Photo 2305

scarlet jezebel

what a name for a butterfly eh!
16th December 2024 16th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Neat close up shot of this colorful butterfly
December 19th, 2024  
Beautiful colors
December 19th, 2024  
Wow! First time for me seeing one of these. Great shot!
December 19th, 2024  
