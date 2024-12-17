Previous
water droplets by koalagardens
Photo 2306

water droplets

some of these water drops looked cool with the leaf pattern showing through them
17th December 2024 17th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
vaidas
Very nice
December 21st, 2024  
Steve Chappell
Great closeup
December 21st, 2024  
Mags
Pretty raindrops on your rose leaves.
December 21st, 2024  
