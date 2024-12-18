Sign up
Photo 2307
from old to new
I liked the mix of old leaves through stages to the new growth tips
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
nature
leaves
trees
australia
conservation
Babs
ace
So many different shades of green
December 22nd, 2024
