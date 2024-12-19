Sign up
Photo 2308
Praying Mantis laying eggs
Not a great photo technically, but it was windy and I didn't want to disturb her - I've seen these egg cases around, but never before actually seen a praying mantis laying her eggs into the case she made. I was fascinated like a kid!
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
6
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
insect
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
,
ndao29
Mags
ace
Great find and capture!
December 22nd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Fascinating!!
December 22nd, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Never seen this before. Amazing
December 22nd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Never aware of this. Spectacular find. You did good to get the photo
December 22nd, 2024
Diana
ace
What a fabulous find, never knew that either.
December 22nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
How interesting!
December 22nd, 2024
