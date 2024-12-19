Previous
Praying Mantis laying eggs by koalagardens
Photo 2308

Praying Mantis laying eggs

Not a great photo technically, but it was windy and I didn't want to disturb her - I've seen these egg cases around, but never before actually seen a praying mantis laying her eggs into the case she made. I was fascinated like a kid!
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Mags ace
Great find and capture!
December 22nd, 2024  
JackieR ace
Fascinating!!
December 22nd, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Never seen this before. Amazing
December 22nd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Never aware of this. Spectacular find. You did good to get the photo
December 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
What a fabulous find, never knew that either.
December 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
How interesting!
December 22nd, 2024  
