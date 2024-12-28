Sign up
Photo 2317
calling out the warning
the fairy wrens are so fun to watch as they feed in family groups and constantly call out warnings to each other that sounds like little bells tinkling
28th December 2024
28th Dec 24
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th December 2024 9:12am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wren
,
wildandfree
vaidas
ace
Nice!
December 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet little bird - so perky and quick in their movement ! fav
December 30th, 2024
