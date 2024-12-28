Previous
calling out the warning by koalagardens
calling out the warning

the fairy wrens are so fun to watch as they feed in family groups and constantly call out warnings to each other that sounds like little bells tinkling
KoalaGardens🐨

I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨
vaidas ace
Nice!
December 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet little bird - so perky and quick in their movement ! fav
December 30th, 2024  
