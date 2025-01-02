Previous
in all her glory by koalagardens
in all her glory

yep she is huge and she has a web to match and an impressive larder built up too
2nd January 2025

KoalaGardens🐨


@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Zilli~
Hmm, a bit scary, but great close-up
January 2nd, 2025  
PhylM*S
Oh wow…
January 2nd, 2025  
Beverley
Super capture… pretty amazing and clever lady spider…
January 2nd, 2025  
Diana
Stunning macro of this beauty.
January 2nd, 2025  
Harry J Benson
WOW
January 2nd, 2025  
vaidas
So huge.
January 2nd, 2025  
