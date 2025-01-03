Previous
full larder by koalagardens
full larder

Not only does she have plenty to eat, you can see that one of her mates has joined the larder. Hard life out there!
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Desi
Oh wow, how fascinating
January 4th, 2025  
So frightening
January 4th, 2025  
Not for the faint hearted!
January 4th, 2025  
Relationships are tough. Awesome shot!
January 4th, 2025  
Fascinating… I’m loving these photos…. 😃
January 4th, 2025  
