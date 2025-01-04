Previous
taddies! by koalagardens
Photo 2324

taddies!

So excited as I've not had tadpoles for 4 years since a virus took out a huge number of frogs here. This is our native green tree frog (Litoria caerulea), so important for the ecosystem.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Beverley
How exciting… super photo…
January 5th, 2025  
Margaret Brown
Super good news nice capture
January 5th, 2025  
haskar
This is great news and lovely shot.
January 5th, 2025  
Jacqueline
Wonderful!
January 5th, 2025  
Zilli~
Delightful. Haven’t seen one for a long, long time
January 5th, 2025  
JackieR
How exciting for you, how long until you have froglets?
January 5th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I actually already do, more photos to come!
January 5th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨
@zilli it's been troubling me so much, now I have hundreds in each of 2 different water sources and feel so much better!
January 5th, 2025  
