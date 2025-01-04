Sign up
Previous
Photo 2324
taddies!
So excited as I've not had tadpoles for 4 years since a virus took out a huge number of frogs here. This is our native green tree frog (Litoria caerulea), so important for the ecosystem.
4th January 2025
4th Jan 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
frog
,
australia
,
conservation
,
tadpole
,
litoria
,
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
How exciting… super photo…
January 5th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Super good news nice capture
January 5th, 2025
haskar
ace
This is great news and lovely shot.
January 5th, 2025
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful!
January 5th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Delightful. Haven’t seen one for a long, long time
January 5th, 2025
JackieR
ace
How exciting for you, how long until you have froglets?
January 5th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I actually already do, more photos to come!
January 5th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@zilli
it's been troubling me so much, now I have hundreds in each of 2 different water sources and feel so much better!
January 5th, 2025
