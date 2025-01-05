Previous
turning green by koalagardens
Photo 2325

turning green

and the first of the green tree froglets begin emerging! So exciting!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Babs ace
How exciting I hope he turns into a handsome prince
January 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
Nature is so amazing!
January 7th, 2025  
