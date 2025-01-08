Sign up
Previous
Photo 2328
wow, makes the hair stand up!
silly caption to enter into sixws - really it was just a little breezy lol
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
3
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
6104
photos
236
followers
244
following
637% complete
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
2328
2325
3500
2326
3501
3502
2327
3503
2328
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th January 2025 1:44pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wren
,
wildandfree
,
sixws-154
Sue Cooper
ace
That'a great capture. Made me smile. Fav.
January 10th, 2025
Sally Ings
ace
Cool timing. Made me smile
January 10th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Cutie
January 10th, 2025
