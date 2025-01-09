Previous
eastern skink by koalagardens
eastern skink

I love these garden lizards but they are so fast I rarely catch one on film! These are the biggest ones we get, about 30cm or a foot long.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Anne ace
Well caught! Looks like a sizeable one
January 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous patterns
January 11th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A handsome fella
January 11th, 2025  
