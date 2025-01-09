Sign up
Photo 2329
eastern skink
I love these garden lizards but they are so fast I rarely catch one on film! These are the biggest ones we get, about 30cm or a foot long.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
skink
,
lizard
,
wildandfree
Anne
ace
Well caught! Looks like a sizeable one
January 11th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous patterns
January 11th, 2025
JackieR
ace
A handsome fella
January 11th, 2025
