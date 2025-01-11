big 'un

I know lots of you will say yuck, but these are really common here and quite harmless. Huntsman spiders don't build webs, but literally go hunting. they are huge, and can jump. they rarely bite humans however. If one gets in the house you can often just let them climb on your hand and carry them outside. you are more likely to get bitten if you try to pick them up or grab them, and never carry them by a leg as they come off easily and that could be the death of the spider, tho I often see them missing a leg or two.