Previous
Photo 2333
a different orb
this one is dark and the white dots made it really stand out as I came along on the bike - the web was several metres above the ground too which is nice, some are right on my face level when I'm on the bike lol
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
spider
,
web
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
orb
,
wildandfree
Sue Cooper
ace
A brilliant capture. Fav.
January 15th, 2025
