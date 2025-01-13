Previous
a different orb by koalagardens
Photo 2333

a different orb

this one is dark and the white dots made it really stand out as I came along on the bike - the web was several metres above the ground too which is nice, some are right on my face level when I'm on the bike lol
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2024 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers are declining...
639% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
A brilliant capture. Fav.
January 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact