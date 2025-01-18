Sign up
Previous
Photo 2338
eating on the run
I must have moved the quad bike just a bit too close as she felt the vibration and raced off into the leafy edge of the web to finish her meal.
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
3
3
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th January 2025 12:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
spider
,
web
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
That face gives me the creeps, or is that the meal? Fabulous close up and detail.
January 21st, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Greta shot of this hairy creature!
January 21st, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
it’s the meal which is a glob of goo that has been festering for a while
January 21st, 2025
