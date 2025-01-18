Previous
eating on the run by koalagardens
eating on the run

I must have moved the quad bike just a bit too close as she felt the vibration and raced off into the leafy edge of the web to finish her meal.
KoalaGardens🐨

Diana ace
That face gives me the creeps, or is that the meal? Fabulous close up and detail.
January 21st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Greta shot of this hairy creature!
January 21st, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@ludwigsdiana it’s the meal which is a glob of goo that has been festering for a while
January 21st, 2025  
