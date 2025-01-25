Sign up
pretty moth
some variety of skipper I believe
25th January 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th January 2025 8:22am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
insect
,
conservation
,
moth
,
wildandfree
Barb
ace
Nice clarity!
January 27th, 2025
