miniature rose by koalagardens
Photo 2343

miniature rose

so many layers for such a tiny flower
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Diana
So gorgeous, never seen one of these before.
January 27th, 2025  
Beverley
Soooo pretty…
January 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Delightful - so pretty !
January 27th, 2025  
