red brow finch bathing by koalagardens
red brow finch bathing

I love these little beauties
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Lou Ann ace
A sweet capture.
January 31st, 2025  
Annie D ace
aren't they adorable
January 31st, 2025  
Wylie ace
well done to catch this quick bird so nicely.
January 31st, 2025  
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
I love these little beauties too. So many of them in my yard atm.
January 31st, 2025  
