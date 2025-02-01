Previous
FoR here we are! by koalagardens
FoR here we are!

in the kitchen for 2 days and I'm starting with a tea strainer
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Jo ace
Great POV
February 1st, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such super patterns appearing with your pov!
February 1st, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Nice pov and capture
February 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot - when you need a nice cup of tea in the morning ....... stunning pattern and textures !
February 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful texture
February 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice PoV & textures.
February 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Great macro!
February 1st, 2025  
