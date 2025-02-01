Sign up
Previous
Photo 2349
FoR here we are!
in the kitchen for 2 days and I'm starting with a tea strainer
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
7
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
2348
2349
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
4
Album
xtra
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
28th January 2025 2:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
for2025
Jo
ace
Great POV
February 1st, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such super patterns appearing with your pov!
February 1st, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Nice pov and capture
February 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice shot - when you need a nice cup of tea in the morning ....... stunning pattern and textures !
February 1st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful texture
February 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice PoV & textures.
February 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Great macro!
February 1st, 2025
