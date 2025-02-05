Sign up
Photo 2353
around the block
this is a bit abstract but is exactly how it was - the swamp wallaby sat totally still as though I wouldn't be able to see him through the grass - yet the way the early morning sun highlights around his ears is rather gorgeous
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6158
photos
246
followers
264
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
wallaby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
for2025
