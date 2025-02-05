Previous
around the block by koalagardens
Photo 2353

around the block

this is a bit abstract but is exactly how it was - the swamp wallaby sat totally still as though I wouldn't be able to see him through the grass - yet the way the early morning sun highlights around his ears is rather gorgeous
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details

