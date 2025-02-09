Previous
around the property block by koalagardens
Photo 2357

around the property block

I showed some trees on a hill earlier in the week and there were comments about not being able to see a koala. Who can spot Valentine in this one?
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Mags ace
You've got a great zoom on your camera to take closeups that high up!
February 9th, 2025  
