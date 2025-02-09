Sign up
Previous
Photo 2357
around the property block
I showed some trees on a hill earlier in the week and there were comments about not being able to see a koala. Who can spot Valentine in this one?
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6166
photos
246
followers
264
following
645% complete
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
3531
2354
3532
3533
2355
2356
3534
2357
Views
13
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th February 2025 8:23am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
for2025
Mags
ace
You've got a great zoom on your camera to take closeups that high up!
February 9th, 2025
