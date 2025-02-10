Previous
how old to be vintage? by koalagardens
how old to be vintage?

she's nearly 40 but I don't turn the pump on anymore as you can see the tadpoles below would not fare so well if I did!
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beverley ace
Ooo Lovely vintage… lovely to see tadpoles too
February 11th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
She is a beauty. Tadpoles bring back so many childhood memories.
February 11th, 2025  
Joy's Focus ace
Lovely statue!
February 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful statue, I love the look on her face.
February 11th, 2025  
