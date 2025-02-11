Previous
step back in time by koalagardens
step back in time

they are wonderful for drinking tea from too!
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
carol white ace
Very pretty chinaware
February 11th, 2025  
Desi
How very grand! That sure is a step back in time. They look very precious
February 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Lovely shot and China!
February 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Can’t beat tea from a china cup! Daft as it sounds, it tastes so much better!
February 11th, 2025  
