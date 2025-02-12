Previous
lots of old treasures by koalagardens
lots of old treasures

how many vintage things here?
Chiming clock, sliver tea service, radio, coffee service, cabinet, glasses and more china tea cups. I don't know how old some of these are, but they are precious for many reasons.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Brigette ace
oh i love this!! I have a collection of old teapots similar to this and often think i should give back to the Sallies (until i always decide not to!! - they do sometimes feature in a photoshoot)
February 13th, 2025  
