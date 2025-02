Flash of Red!

I've photographed this same plant a few times for FoR. It suits Valentines day so well as the flowers are heart shaped and it was given to me as a Valentine's day gift the year before I lost my husband. It is now 12 years old, has been repotted and split a few times and has NEVER been without flowers which are nearly the size of my hand. I only re-colourised two of the flowers for effect