30+ makes vintage? by koalagardens
Photo 2363

30+ makes vintage?

these books are over 30 years old, much loved and battered. does that make vintage? so behind, hope to start catching up
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
647% complete

Treasures for sure! Very nicely captured!
February 17th, 2025  
I would call them vintage and also well worn.
February 17th, 2025  
Lovely collection…very special
February 17th, 2025  
