Previous
Photo 2365
composition
I'm going to enjoy some faffing this week for FoR
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
8
7
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6189
photos
247
followers
265
following
647% complete
2358
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
3541
2363
3542
2364
2365
3543
3544
104
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
7
Album
xtra
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th February 2025 4:41pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
australia
,
iris
,
garden
,
for2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Beautifully done.
February 19th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Marvellous
February 19th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fuffing is always fun
February 19th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely!
February 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely!
February 19th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Lovely result - the shapes really work well.
February 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely great shapes and light ! fav
February 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice conversion!
February 20th, 2025
